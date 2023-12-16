Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Washington County, Maine. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumner Memorial High School at Narraguagus High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Harrington, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bangor Christian School at Shead High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Eastport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Isle-Stonington High School at Jonesport-Beals High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Jonesport, ME
- Conference: D North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houlton High School at Washington Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: East Machias, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
