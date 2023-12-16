Should you bet on Trent Frederic to find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480

Frederic stats and insights

Frederic has scored in five of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

Frederic has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:27 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:56 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

