Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Penobscot County, Maine, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caribou High School at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Old Town, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Penquis Valley High School at Mattanawcook Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lincoln, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bangor Christian School at Shead High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Eastport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hermon High School at Orono High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Orono, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
