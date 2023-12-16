When the Boston Bruins face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Oskar Steen score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Steen stats and insights

  • Steen has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
  • Steen has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:03 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:37 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.