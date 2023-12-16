Will Morgan Geekie light the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430

Geekie stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Geekie has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Geekie's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:53 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:48 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:12 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 12:57 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 5-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

