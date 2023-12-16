When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Maine be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Maine's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Maine ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 224

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine's best wins

On November 22, Maine picked up its best win of the season, a 70-59 victory over the South Florida Bulls, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 235) in the RPI rankings. In the victory against South Florida, Peter Filipovity tallied a team-leading 23 points. Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish chipped in 16 points.

Next best wins

69-56 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 239/RPI) on December 9

74-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 289/RPI) on December 6

60-49 at home over Brown (No. 300/RPI) on December 3

80-66 over Presbyterian (No. 326/RPI) on November 17

72-57 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 336/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

According to the RPI, the Black Bears have six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Maine faces the second-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Black Bears have 14 games left against teams above .500. They have 15 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Maine has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Maine's next game

Matchup: UCF Knights vs. Maine Black Bears

UCF Knights vs. Maine Black Bears Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: UCF Knights -14.5

UCF Knights -14.5 Total: 136.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Maine games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.