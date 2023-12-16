For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kevin Shattenkirk a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

Shattenkirk has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 5.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:42 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:36 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

