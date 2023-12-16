Will Kevin Shattenkirk Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 16?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kevin Shattenkirk a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Shattenkirk stats and insights
- Shattenkirk has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 5.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Shattenkirk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|18:00
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
