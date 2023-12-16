Can we anticipate John Beecher lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins take on the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Beecher stats and insights

  • Beecher has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Beecher has no points on the power play.
  • Beecher averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:48 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:50 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:08 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

