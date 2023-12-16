In the upcoming tilt against the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jesper Boqvist to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jesper Boqvist score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist 2022-23 stats and insights

Boqvist scored in nine of 70 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In 11 games against the Rangers last season, he did not score. He attempted six shots in those games.

Boqvist produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 14.9% of them.

Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.

The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

