The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will James van Riemsdyk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • In five of 27 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:42 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.