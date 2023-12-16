Should you wager on Jakub Lauko to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

  • Lauko is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
  • Lauko has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:19 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 2-1 OT
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:42 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:29 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:31 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

