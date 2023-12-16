Jake DeBrusk will be in action when the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers face off on Saturday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on DeBrusk intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, DeBrusk has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 16:31 on the ice per game.

DeBrusk has a goal in four of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in 11 of 27 games this season, DeBrusk has yet to post a multi-point contest.

DeBrusk has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 27 games played.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 3 11 Points 1 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

