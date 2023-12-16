Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 16?
In the upcoming tilt against the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Hampus Lindholm to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- Lindholm has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Lindholm's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:35
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:18
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|26:02
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:37
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Home
|L 5-2
Bruins vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
