On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is David Pastrnak going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

In 14 of 28 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken six shots in one game against the Rangers this season, and has scored one goal.

He has five goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

Pastrnak averages 5.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 24:18 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:37 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:02 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:05 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:24 Home L 5-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.