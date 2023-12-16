Can we expect Danton Heinen finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

  • Heinen has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Heinen has zero points on the power play.
  • Heinen's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Heinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:08 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:59 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 11:33 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:15 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:06 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:15 Home L 5-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

