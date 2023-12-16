Bruins vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 16
The Boston Bruins (18-5-4, first in the Eastern Conference) and the New York Rangers (20-7-1, second in conference), square off on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, NESN, and ESPN+.
The Bruins' offense has put up 29 goals during their past 10 games, while allowing 31 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that span have netted nine power-play goals (33.3%). They are 5-4-1 in those games.
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Bruins vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Bruins 4, Rangers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-125)
- Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins (18-5-4 overall) have a 4-4-8 record in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Boston has 12 points (4-1-4) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they finished 0-1-1.
- Boston has scored two goals in four games this season (1-2-1 record, three points).
- The Bruins have scored three or more goals in 22 games (18-2-2, 38 points).
- In the 11 games when Boston has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 6-3-2 record (14 points).
- In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Bruins went 10-5-3 in those contests (23 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|14th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|3.32
|11th
|4th
|2.48
|Goals Allowed
|2.79
|9th
|13th
|31.4
|Shots
|30.5
|15th
|24th
|32
|Shots Allowed
|30
|13th
|11th
|22.62%
|Power Play %
|30.68%
|2nd
|1st
|90.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.62%
|8th
Bruins vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
