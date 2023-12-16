The leaders in the Eastern Conference will battle when the first-place Boston Bruins (19-5-4) host the second-place New York Rangers (20-7-1) on Saturday, December 16 at TD Garden.

You can watch the Bruins look to beat the the Rangers on MSG, NESN, and ESPN+.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Rangers Additional Info

Bruins vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/25/2023 Rangers Bruins 7-4 NYR

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 71 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Bruins rank 15th in the league with 91 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 28 17 24 41 31 17 20% Brad Marchand 28 12 14 26 24 16 34.6% Charlie Coyle 28 10 10 20 12 15 52.1% Pavel Zacha 26 8 11 19 11 12 50.6% Charlie McAvoy 21 3 16 19 17 3 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers give up 2.8 goals per game (78 in total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

The Rangers' 93 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players