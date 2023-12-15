If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in York County, Maine today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Berwick Academy

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 14

12:00 AM ET on December 14 Location: South Berwick, ME

South Berwick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

York High School at Poland Regional High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15

5:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Poland, ME

Poland, ME Conference: B South

B South How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshwood High School at Biddeford High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Biddeford, ME

Biddeford, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Fryeburg Academy at Noble High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: North Berwick, ME

North Berwick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Massabesic High School at Mt. Ararat High School