Will Morgan Geekie Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 15?
When the Boston Bruins square off against the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Morgan Geekie find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Geekie stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Geekie has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Geekie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|13:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|12:57
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|W 3-2
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
