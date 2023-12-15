Should you bet on Matthew Poitras to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders face off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Poitras stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Poitras averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 88 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:22 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 8:26 Home W 5-3 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:26 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.