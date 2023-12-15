Will Mason Lohrei find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

Lohrei has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (three shots).

Lohrei has zero points on the power play.

Lohrei averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Lohrei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 3-1 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:47 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:46 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:38 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:29 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

