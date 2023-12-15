LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) at Frost Bank Center.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA

Lakers' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Lakers defeated the Spurs 122-119, led by Anthony Davis with 37 points. Wembanyama was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 37 10 1 4 0 2 Taurean Prince 17 5 5 2 1 4 Austin Reaves 15 4 8 1 0 3

Spurs' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 30 13 2 3 6 4 Keldon Johnson 28 5 8 0 0 4 Malaki Branham 19 3 0 1 0 2

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is posting 24.3 points, 2.9 assists and 12.4 boards per game.

James is posting 25.1 points, 6.7 assists and 7.6 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers for the season are 16.1 points, 6.7 assists and 3.2 boards per game.

Austin Reaves' numbers for the season are 14.4 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Taurean Prince posts 9.2 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama averages 19.3 points, 10.7 boards and 2.5 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 27.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Keldon Johnson's averages on the season are 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Zach Collins averages 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 3.6 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Spurs get 10.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan.

The Spurs receive 17.6 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Devin Vassell.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 26.2 13.2 2.5 1.3 1.9 0.3 Victor Wembanyama SA 17.4 11.1 2.5 1.5 3.1 1 Keldon Johnson SA 18.3 6.8 4.1 1.1 0.3 2.1 LeBron James LAL 22.2 6 6.2 1.3 0.6 2.1 D'Angelo Russell LAL 13.8 2.8 6.6 1.3 0.3 1.8 Devin Vassell SA 16 2.9 2.6 0.9 0.1 2.3

