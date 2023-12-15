Will Kevin Shattenkirk Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 15?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Kevin Shattenkirk a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Shattenkirk stats and insights
- Shattenkirk has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Shattenkirk has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Shattenkirk averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Shattenkirk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.