The Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday included, square off versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 116-107 win over the Cavaliers, Holiday tallied 15 points and four assists.

In this article, we break down Holiday's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.5 11.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.8 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.9 4.4 PRA -- 24.2 21.8 PR -- 19.3 17.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Holiday has made 4.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.4% of his team's total makes.

Holiday is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Holiday's Celtics average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Magic are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Magic concede 108.9 points per contest, third-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Magic are No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Magic are second in the league, allowing 23.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 11.5 makes per contest, seventh in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 28 23 4 9 1 0 0 12/5/2022 35 17 8 10 1 0 2

