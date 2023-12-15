Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NBA action on Friday includes Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (18-5) hosting Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (16-7) at TD Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Magic Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Paolo Banchero
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1013.8
|821.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|44.1
|35.7
|Fantasy Rank
|12
|37
Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Insights
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Tatum's numbers for the season are 27.3 points, 4.2 assists and 8.9 boards per game.
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game with a +194 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 108.9 per outing (third in the league).
- The 46.7 rebounds per game Boston averages rank third in the NBA, and are four more than the 42.7 its opponents pull down per outing.
- The Celtics knock down 15.6 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 1.9 more than their opponents (13.7). They are shooting 36.6% from deep (15th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.6%.
- Boston has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.1 (13th in NBA action) while forcing 11.7 (29th in the league).
Paolo Banchero & the Magic
- Banchero averages 20.7 points, 6.8 boards and 4.5 assists, making 49.0% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
- The Magic are outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game, with a +118 scoring differential overall. They put up 114 points per game (16th in NBA) and give up 108.9 per outing (third in league).
- The 43.5 rebounds per game Orlando accumulates rank 20th in the league, 3.2 more than the 40.3 its opponents grab.
- The Magic knock down 1.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10 (30th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5.
- Orlando has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.3 per game (25th in NBA) while forcing 15.8 (second in league).
Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Paolo Banchero
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|7.6
|2.2
|Usage Percentage
|30.4%
|27.1%
|True Shooting Pct
|60.9%
|56.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|13.0%
|11.6%
|Assist Pct
|18.5%
|21.2%
