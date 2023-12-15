Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Tatum totaled 27 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in his last game, which ended in a 116-107 win versus the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for Tatum, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 27.3 27.9 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 9.1 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.4 PRA -- 40.4 41.4 PR -- 36.2 37 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.8



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Magic

Tatum has taken 19.5 shots per game this season and made 9.5 per game, which account for 22.0% and 22.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 3.0 threes per game, or 19.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.3 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Magic are the third-best defensive team in the league, giving up 108.9 points per contest.

The Magic allow 40.3 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Giving up 23.1 assists per contest, the Magic are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The Magic allow 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 39 26 5 3 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.