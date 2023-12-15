The Boston Bruins, with Jake DeBrusk, are in action Friday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for DeBrusk available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, DeBrusk has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 16:28 on the ice per game.

DeBrusk has a goal in four of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in 11 of 26 games this season, DeBrusk has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In seven of 26 games this season, DeBrusk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrusk's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 88 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 26 Games 3 11 Points 5 4 Goals 3 7 Assists 2

