Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 15?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jake DeBrusk a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrusk stats and insights
- DeBrusk has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- DeBrusk has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 6.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:21
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
