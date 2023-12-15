The Boston Celtics (18-5) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Orlando Magic (16-7) on Friday, December 15 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics are coming off of a 116-107 victory against the Cavaliers in their most recent game on Thursday. In the Celtics' win, Jayson Tatum led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding 11 rebounds and three assists).

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Calf 19.1 6.6 1.8

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz: Questionable (Knee)

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Live Stream:

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5.5 222.5

