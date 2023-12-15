The Eastern Conference's top two squads, the Boston Celtics (15-4) and the Orlando Magic (14-5), will go toe to toe at TD Garden on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averages 27.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jaylen Brown posts 21.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.4 points, 5.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Derrick White averages 14.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per game.

Al Horford posts 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is averaging 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's also draining 48.6% of his shots from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Franz Wagner is averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He's draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Cole Anthony gives the Magic 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.

Moritz Wagner is putting up 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 63.1% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Celtics vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Celtics Magic 116.7 Points Avg. 114.9 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 47.3% Field Goal % 47.9% 36.5% Three Point % 35.6%

