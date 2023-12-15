Celtics vs. Magic December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Eastern Conference's top two squads, the Boston Celtics (15-4) and the Orlando Magic (14-5), will go toe to toe at TD Garden on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Celtics vs. Magic Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averages 27.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown posts 21.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jrue Holiday averages 12.4 points, 5.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.
- Derrick White averages 14.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per game.
- Al Horford posts 7.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero is averaging 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's also draining 48.6% of his shots from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Franz Wagner is averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He's draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Cole Anthony gives the Magic 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Magic are receiving 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.
- Moritz Wagner is putting up 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 63.1% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Magic
|116.7
|Points Avg.
|114.9
|107.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.9
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.