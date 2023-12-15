The Boston Celtics (18-5) host the Orlando Magic (16-7) after winning 12 home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Magic 108

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 5.5)

Celtics (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-8.1)

Celtics (-8.1) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.7

The Magic's .739 ATS win percentage (17-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .478 mark (11-12-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Boston is 9-9 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Orlando puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.

Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the point total in 47.8% of its games this season (11 of 23), the same percentage as Orlando and its opponents (11 of 23).

The Celtics have a .773 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-5) this season while the Magic have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-7).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics own a top-five defense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 108.9 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank seventh with 117.3 points scored per contest.

Boston is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 46.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Celtics haven't posted many assists this year, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 24.7 assists per contest.

Boston ranks second-worst in the NBA with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in league).

The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.6 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

