The Boston Bruins (18-5-4) hit the road against the New York Islanders (14-7-7, winners of four straight) at UBS Arena. The game on Friday, December 15 starts at 7:30 PM ET on NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-130) Islanders (+110) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins are 13-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Boston has a record of 13-7 (winning 65.0%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Boston's 27 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 12 times.

Bruins vs Islanders Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Islanders Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 87 (18th) Goals 86 (19th) 67 (2nd) Goals Allowed 88 (15th) 19 (16th) Power Play Goals 19 (16th) 10 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (27th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston is 5-4-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Boston went over in five of its last 10 contests.

The Bruins have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 1.1 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 87 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Bruins have given up the second-fewest goals in league play this season, 67 (only 2.5 per game).

With a +20 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.