David Pastrnak and Mathew Barzal will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Boston Bruins meet the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Boston, Pastrnak has 39 points in 27 games (16 goals, 23 assists).

Brad Marchand is another key contributor for Boston, with 25 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists.

Charlie Coyle's total of 20 points is via 10 goals and 10 assists.

Linus Ullmark's record is 9-4-1. He has given up 37 goals (2.71 goals against average) and recorded 411 saves.

Islanders Players to Watch

Barzal has recorded 10 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 20 assists (0.7 per game), taking 3.2 shots per game and shooting 11.2%. This places him among the leaders for New York with 30 total points (1.1 per game).

Noah Dobson is a key contributor for New York, with 29 total points this season. In 28 games, he has netted six goals and provided 23 assists.

This season, New York's Bo Horvat has 26 points, courtesy of 10 goals (second on team) and 16 assists (third).

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a 6-3-1 record this season, with a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). In 10 games, he has 306 saves, and has conceded 26 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Bruins vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 14th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.07 18th 3rd 2.48 Goals Allowed 3.14 15th 12th 31.4 Shots 29.9 23rd 24th 32 Shots Allowed 35.7 31st 13th 22.62% Power Play % 24.36% 9th 1st 90.1% Penalty Kill % 72.62% 29th

