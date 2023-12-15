The Boston Bruins (18-5-4) go on the road against the New York Islanders (14-7-7, winners of four straight) at UBS Arena. The game on Friday, December 15 starts at 7:30 PM ET on NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 contests for the Bruins, their offense has totaled 28 goals while their defense has allowed 28 (they have a 5-4-1 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with six goals (22.2% success rate).

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the win in Friday's matchup.

Bruins vs. Islanders Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final tally of Islanders 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (+110)

Islanders (+110) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Islanders Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 3-4-7 in overtime matchups as part of an 18-5-4 overall record.

Boston is 4-1-4 (12 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they finished 0-1-1.

Boston has taken three points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-2-1 record).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 21 games (17-2-2, 36 points).

In the 11 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 6-3-2 record (14 points).

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 17 times, and went 9-5-3 (21 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 13th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.07 17th 3rd 2.48 Goals Allowed 3.14 15th 13th 31.4 Shots 29.9 23rd 24th 32 Shots Allowed 35.7 31st 12th 22.62% Power Play % 24.36% 9th 1st 90.1% Penalty Kill % 72.62% 30th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.