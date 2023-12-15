The Boston Bruins (18-5-4) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they visit the New York Islanders (14-7-7), who have +110 odds, on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET on NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Bruins vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Islanders Betting Trends

In 12 games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Bruins are 13-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Islanders have been made the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

Boston is 13-7 when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (65.0% win percentage).

New York has a record of 5-5 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-4 5-5-0 6.0 2.80 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.80 2.80 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 8-2-0 6.0 4.00 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 4.00 3.10 8 28.6% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 5-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2

