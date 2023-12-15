The Boston Bruins will travel to face the New York Islanders on Friday, December 15, with the Islanders victorious in four consecutive games.

Tune in to NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to see the Bruins and the Islanders take the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Bruins vs Islanders Additional Info

Bruins vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Bruins Islanders 5-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 67 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins' 87 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 27 16 23 39 31 16 25% Brad Marchand 27 12 13 25 23 16 34.6% Charlie Coyle 27 10 10 20 12 15 53% Charlie McAvoy 21 3 16 19 17 3 - Pavel Zacha 26 8 11 19 11 12 50.6%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders' total of 88 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 15th in the NHL.

With 86 goals (3.1 per game), the Islanders have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players