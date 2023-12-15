Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. Considering a wager on Marchand in the Bruins-Islanders matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brad Marchand vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand's plus-minus this season, in 19:30 per game on the ice, is +1.

Marchand has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 18 of 27 games this season, Marchand has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 27 games this year, Marchand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Marchand hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

Marchand has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 88 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 4 25 Points 4 12 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

