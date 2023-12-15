Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Androscoggin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Androscoggin County, Maine. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Androscoggin County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
York High School at Poland Regional High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Poland, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at Edward Little High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Auburn, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
