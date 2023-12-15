America East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
One game on Friday's college basketball schedule features a America East team, the matchup between the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash and the NJIT Highlanders.
America East Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at NJIT Highlanders
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
