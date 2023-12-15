One game on Friday's college basketball schedule features a America East team, the matchup between the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash and the NJIT Highlanders.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

America East Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at NJIT Highlanders 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow America East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!