Thursday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) and the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) facing off at Fiserv Forum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-57 win for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, St. Thomas 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.2)

Marquette (-21.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Both Marquette and St. Thomas are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Golden Eagles have a 2-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tommies have a record of 1-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +138 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 66 per contest (69th in college basketball).

The 33.2 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 304th in the country, and are 2.2 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents grab per contest.

Marquette makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (78th in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (180th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.1 per game while shooting 31%.

The Golden Eagles rank 48th in college basketball by averaging 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 64th in college basketball, allowing 84.7 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has come up on top in the turnover battle by 4.7 turnovers per game, committing 9.9 (48th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (52nd in college basketball).

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game, with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.5 points per game (313th in college basketball) and give up 61.1 per contest (12th in college basketball).

St. Thomas is 320th in college basketball at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.2 its opponents average.

St. Thomas connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (106th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make, at a 31.8% rate.

St. Thomas has committed two fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.3 (21st in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (252nd in college basketball).

