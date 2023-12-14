Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Kennebec County, Maine today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Valley High School at Monmouth Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Monmouth, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maranacook Community High School at Mount Abram Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Salem Township, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
