Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates will hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Brown had 25 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 120-113 win versus the Cavaliers.

In this article, we dig into Brown's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.1 21.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.5 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.3 PRA -- 30.2 29 PR -- 26.9 25.7 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.7



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 19.8% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.3 per contest.

Brown is averaging 6.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brown's Celtics average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 110.7 points per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have conceded 43.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 24.6 per contest, fifth in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 12.2 makes per contest, 13th in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2023 35 25 2 4 1 1 1

