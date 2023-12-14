If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Franklin County, Maine today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maranacook Community High School at Mount Abram Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14

6:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: Salem Township, ME

Salem Township, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Lisbon High School at Spruce Mountain High School