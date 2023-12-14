Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Franklin County, Maine today, we've got the information here.
Franklin County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maranacook Community High School at Mount Abram Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Salem Township, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lisbon High School at Spruce Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Jay, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
