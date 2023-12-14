Jayson Tatum, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - December 14
Jaylen Brown and Donovan Mitchell are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (17-5) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) at TD Garden.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics' Last Game
On Tuesday, the Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 120-113, led by Jayson Tatum with 25 points. Mitchell was the leading scorer for the losing side with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|25
|10
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Jaylen Brown
|25
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kristaps Porzingis
|21
|10
|3
|1
|2
|2
Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is averaging 27.4 points, 4.2 assists and 8.8 boards per contest.
- Brown posts 22.1 points, 4.8 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday is posting 12.4 points, 4.9 assists and 7 boards per contest.
- Derrick White's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 3.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 42.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kristaps Porzingis puts up 19.2 points, 6.6 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and 33.7% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|27.2
|8.9
|4.6
|0.8
|0.7
|2.6
|Jaylen Brown
|21.2
|4.5
|3.3
|1.4
|1
|1.7
|Derrick White
|15.4
|3.6
|5.1
|1.2
|0.9
|2.4
|Al Horford
|7.9
|6.8
|3
|0.5
|0.9
|1.3
|Jrue Holiday
|8.6
|4.8
|3.5
|1
|0.6
|1.5
