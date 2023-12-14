Jaylen Brown and Donovan Mitchell are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (17-5) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) at TD Garden.

Celtics' Last Game

On Tuesday, the Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 120-113, led by Jayson Tatum with 25 points. Mitchell was the leading scorer for the losing side with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 25 10 5 0 2 2 Jaylen Brown 25 2 4 1 1 1 Kristaps Porzingis 21 10 3 1 2 2

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is averaging 27.4 points, 4.2 assists and 8.8 boards per contest.

Brown posts 22.1 points, 4.8 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jrue Holiday is posting 12.4 points, 4.9 assists and 7 boards per contest.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 3.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 42.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis puts up 19.2 points, 6.6 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and 33.7% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27.2 8.9 4.6 0.8 0.7 2.6 Jaylen Brown 21.2 4.5 3.3 1.4 1 1.7 Derrick White 15.4 3.6 5.1 1.2 0.9 2.4 Al Horford 7.9 6.8 3 0.5 0.9 1.3 Jrue Holiday 8.6 4.8 3.5 1 0.6 1.5

