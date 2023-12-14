Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Cavaliers on December 14, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -122)
|9.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -167)
- The 27.4 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 0.1 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (27.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Tatum's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: +116)
|3.5 (Over: +114)
|2.5 (Over: +134)
- The 22.5-point over/under for Jaylen Brown on Thursday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average (22.1).
- He averages 0.7 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.
- Brown has collected 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).
- He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
Jrue Holiday Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: +100)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -128)
|1.5 (Over: -130)
- Jrue Holiday's 12.4 points per game are 1.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of seven is lower than his over/under on Thursday (5.5).
- Holiday's assist average -- 4.9 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (4.5).
- Holiday averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: +108)
|3.5 (Over: -106)
- Thursday's over/under for Mitchell is 27.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).
- Mitchell averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Thursday.
- Mitchell averages 3.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -149)
|3.5 (Over: +118)
|3.5 (Over: +146)
- Thursday's over/under for Max Strus is 14.5 points. That is 0.4 more than his season average of 14.1.
- His per-game rebound average of 5.5 is 1.0 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (4.5).
- Strus has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Strus has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).
