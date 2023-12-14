Two of the league's best scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.4 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (17-5) host Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.4) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11).

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Boston is 14-1 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.

The 117.4 points per game the Celtics average are 6.7 more points than the Cavaliers give up (110.7).

When Boston totals more than 110.7 points, it is 14-2.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are scoring 123.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.4 more points than they're averaging on the road (111.2).

Boston cedes 107.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 110.3 on the road.

The Celtics are averaging 17.5 threes per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 3.6 more threes and 8% points better than they're averaging away from home (13.9 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

