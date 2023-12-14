The Boston Celtics (17-5) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in the league scoring 27.4 points per game) when they try to hold off Donovan Mitchell (eighth in the NBA with 27.4 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Garden. The Celtics are 8.5-point home favorites in the game, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 11 of 22 games this season.

Boston's games this season have had an average of 226.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together an 11-11-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has been favored 21 times and won 16, or 76.2%, of those games.

Boston has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite 11 times this season and won all of those games.

The Celtics have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 11 50% 117.4 228 109 219.7 226.5 Cavaliers 12 50% 110.6 228 110.7 219.7 222.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.

Boston sports a better record against the spread in home games (7-4-0) than it does on the road (4-7-0).

The Celtics put up 6.7 more points per game (117.4) than the Cavaliers allow (110.7).

Boston has a 10-6 record against the spread and a 14-2 record overall when scoring more than 110.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Celtics and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 11-11 7-6 11-11 Cavaliers 11-13 2-0 12-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Celtics Cavaliers 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 10-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-6 14-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-6 109 Points Allowed (PG) 110.7 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 9-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-7 11-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.