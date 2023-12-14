The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) will lean on Donovan Mitchell (eighth in NBA, 27.4 points per game) to help them take down Jayson Tatum (eighth in league, 27.4) and the Boston Celtics (17-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Garden, at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (scoring 117.4 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 109 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +185 scoring differential overall.

The Cavaliers put up 110.6 points per game (24th in league) while allowing 110.7 per outing (seventh in NBA). They have a -2 scoring differential.

These teams score 228 points per game combined, 1.5 more than this game's total.

These teams allow a combined 219.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than this contest's total.

Boston has compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Cleveland is 11-13-0 ATS this year.

Celtics and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Cavaliers +3500 +1300 -

