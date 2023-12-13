Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sagadahoc County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Sagadahoc County, Maine, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seacoast Christian School at Chop Point School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Woolwich, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
