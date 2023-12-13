Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Penobscot County, Maine today? We've got you covered.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Bapst Memorial High School at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Old Town, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Desert Island High School at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Hermon, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
